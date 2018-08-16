Five-Star Center Armando Bacot Commits to North Carolina: Scouting Report, Highlight Reel

Bacot, UNC's second 2019 commit, was a top priority for the Tar Heels at center. 

By Emily Caron
August 16, 2018

Consensus five-star center Armando Bacot has committed to coach Roy Williams and the University of North Carolina, 247Sports Evan Daniels reports.

The 6'10", 244-pound Richmond, Va., native confirmed his commitment to UNC in a video on his Twitter account where he re-enacted a scene from the movie 'Juice'. He joins four-star point guard Jeremiah Francis as the second commit to the 2019 Tar Heel class. 

"I think I’ll have a great chance to win a national championship and also to fulfill my dream of being a professional one day and also the school, I really liked it," Bacot told 247Sports. "My parents felt the most comfortable with UNC too.”

Bacot was the team's top priority at center with above-average athleticism for someone who stands at almost seven-feet tall. Aside from being unusually mobile, he is considered a conventional center who should bring the Tar Heels consistent points at the post along with his defensive skill set. He is a talented shot blocker with a technical finesse that resembles former UNC big man Kennedy Meeks. 

Watch Bocut go to work below: 

Bacot averaged 10.9 points and 8.1 rebounds over 19 games on the Nike EYBL circuit. 247Sports Composite has him listed as the No. 26 ranked recruit in the class of 2019. He is ranked as the seventh-best center in the class. 

Bacot has not taken an official visit to campus but made three unofficial trips to see UNC.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)