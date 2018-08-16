Consensus five-star center Armando Bacot has committed to coach Roy Williams and the University of North Carolina, 247Sports Evan Daniels reports.

The 6'10", 244-pound Richmond, Va., native confirmed his commitment to UNC in a video on his Twitter account where he re-enacted a scene from the movie 'Juice'. He joins four-star point guard Jeremiah Francis as the second commit to the 2019 Tar Heel class.

"I think I’ll have a great chance to win a national championship and also to fulfill my dream of being a professional one day and also the school, I really liked it," Bacot told 247Sports. "My parents felt the most comfortable with UNC too.”

Bacot was the team's top priority at center with above-average athleticism for someone who stands at almost seven-feet tall. Aside from being unusually mobile, he is considered a conventional center who should bring the Tar Heels consistent points at the post along with his defensive skill set. He is a talented shot blocker with a technical finesse that resembles former UNC big man Kennedy Meeks.

Watch Bocut go to work below:

Bacot averaged 10.9 points and 8.1 rebounds over 19 games on the Nike EYBL circuit. 247Sports Composite has him listed as the No. 26 ranked recruit in the class of 2019. He is ranked as the seventh-best center in the class.

Bacot has not taken an official visit to campus but made three unofficial trips to see UNC.