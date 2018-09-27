Memphis plans to start its basketball season on a high note in its first year under Penny Hardaway.

The university's annual Memphis Madness event will be held on Oct. 4 at FedExForum, and plenty of popular artists are rumored to be in attendance. Justin Timberlake, Drake, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and Blocboy JB will reportedly be at the event, according to John Martin of 9.29 FM ESPN.

It would be no surprise to see Yo Gotti in attendance, considering he has performed at the event in years past. Yo Gotti even invited Hardaway on stage during his sixth annual birthday bash at FedExForum in June.

Timberlake, a Memphis native, will be performing at the FedExForum in January on his "Man of the Woods" tour.

Memphis Madness is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.