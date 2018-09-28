LSU Men's Basketball Player Wayde Sims Killed in Shooting

LSU men's basketball player Wayde Sims, 20, was killed in a shooting early Friday morning near the Southern University Campus, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Sims was shot at 12:25 a.m. and transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He died from the injury.

The 6'6" forward was entering his junior season at LSU. Sims averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this past season with 10 starts in 32 games for the Tigers. He started five games as a freshman.

The Baton Rouge native was the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. A standout at University High, located on LSU's campus, Sims helped lead his high school team to three consecutive state championships.

Wayde Sims' father, Wayne, also played forward on the LSU basketball team coach Dale Brown from 1987-91.

Former teammate Aaron Epps took to Twitter early Friday to mourn the team's loss.