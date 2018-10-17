Will Wade: It's "Little Bit Surprising" to Hear His Name in Basketball Corruption Trial

Wade said he was surprised to hear his name mentioned at Tuesday's college basketball corruption trial.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 17, 2018

LSU head coach Will Wade denies doing business with Christian Dawkins despite having his name mentioned at Tuesday's college basketball corruption trial.

Wade, who appeared on SEC Network on Wednesday, said he has "never, ever" worked with Dawkins, who is at the center of the ongoing basketball corruption trial for funneling money to families of top recruits in exchange for their commitment to Adidas-sponsored schools.

"Certainly, I don't want to react to what a defense attorney said yesterday, but I get it and I understand the judge didn't let it in," Wade said. "But what I will say is, I'm very proud of what I've done as the LSU basketball coach, and I have never, ever, done any business of any kind with Christian Dawkins."

Wade's comments come after Dawkins, Jim Gatto and Merl Code tried to enter into evidence a taped conversation between Wade and Dawkins centering around 2019 recruit Balsa Koprivica. In the recording, Dawkins reportedly informs Wade that "there is other s--- involved" in Koprivica's recruitment. Wade then tells Dawkins he needs to shut the door before adding, “I can get you what you need, but it's got to work."

The conversation was not admitted by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on grounds of relevance.

When asked if he was comfortable with "where everything is at" regarding the trial, Wade added, "Yep. Very comfortable."

LSU starts the season on Nov. 8 against SE Louisiana.

