Watch: Cal State Fullerton Fan Sinks Half-Court Shot to Win Free In-N-Out for One Year

This fan just won everyone's dream prize. You get a Double-Double, and you get a Double-Double...

By Jenna West
October 27, 2018

One lucky basketball fan is going to be eating a ton of burgers for the next year.

California State Fullerton held a half-court shot contest, where one fan won free In-N-Out for a year after sinking the ball. The gym wasn't very crowded but the place went wild after he nailed the shot.

The Titans held a preseason scrimmage on Friday night to give fans a look at this year's roster. After the contest, Titans players also participated in a dunk contest to show off to the crowd.

Cal State Fullerton opens its season at Arizona State on Nov. 6.

