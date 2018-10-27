One lucky basketball fan is going to be eating a ton of burgers for the next year.

California State Fullerton held a half-court shot contest, where one fan won free In-N-Out for a year after sinking the ball. The gym wasn't very crowded but the place went wild after he nailed the shot.

A half court shot to win free In-N-Out for a year? Drilled it! #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/XwECg96WMn — Titans Men's Basketball (@FullertonMBB) October 27, 2018

The Titans held a preseason scrimmage on Friday night to give fans a look at this year's roster. After the contest, Titans players also participated in a dunk contest to show off to the crowd.

Cal State Fullerton opens its season at Arizona State on Nov. 6.