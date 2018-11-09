Four-Star, Top-40 Guard Boogie Ellis Commits to Duke

Ellis had narrowed his choices down to Duke, UNC, USC, Memphis and his hometown school San Diego State before committing to Coach K.

By Emily Caron
November 09, 2018

Four-star guard Rejean "Boogie" Ellis will be playing for the Duke Blue Devils next season, he announced at Mission Bay High School Friday night. The 6'2" combo guard from San Diego, Calif. is the No. 35 prospect in the class of 2019.

Ellis chose Coach K's program over offers from UNC, USC, Memphis and his hometown school San Diego State after putting out a list of his final five schools on Oct. 30, saying he's "110% committed" to his future team in Durham.

Ellis told ESPN, "Coach K had the best vision for me. He really put out a plan to help me succeed."

The top recruiting prospect visited Duke earlier this fall. 

"I was up in the air until I went to Duke and was talking to Coach K,” Ellis added to 247Sports. “It’s different when you’re hearing one of the best coaches of all time telling you that you’re a really good player and really give you a vision of how he sees you and how he wants to use you. He really presented that well and gave me a really good presentation and stuff like that so you could tell he really genuinely meant the stuff that he was saying. You could tell he doesn’t say that to everyone.”

Ellis functions as both a facilitator and an increasingly adept scorer, averaging 23.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. He shot 50.5% from the field and 57.5% from beyond the arc, showing just the type of skill and athleticism that characterize many of Duke's recent recruits.  

He will join five-star small forward Wendell Moore in the Blue Devils' 2019 class. Duke basketball was clearly enthused by the announcement, tweeting that it has added "another one" to the brotherhood just moments after Ellis's decision was made public.

