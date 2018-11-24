Vanderbilt Freshman Star Darius Garland Out Indefinitely with Left Meniscus Injury

There is no timetable yet on Garland's return.

By Emily Caron
November 24, 2018

Vanderbilt freshman Darius Garland sustained a meniscus injury in his left knee and is out indefinitely, the team announced Saturday morning.

Garland went down in the Commodores' contest against Kent State two minutes into the game. The presumed NBA lottery pick appeared to injure his knee after a hard landing after a layup.

There is no timetable yet on Garland's return but coach Bryce Drew added that more tests will be done in the coming days.

Garland scored a career-high, and SEC-best, 33 points in Monday's win over Liberty. The five-star prospect was averaging 16.2 points per game.

The five-star prospect was an McDonald's All-American at nearby Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tenn. Garland and fellow freshman Simi Shittu formed the core of Vanderbilt's top-15 ranked 2018 signing class, the best recruiting class in school history.

Vanderbilt suffered a loss without Garland, falling to Kent State 77–75.

