Watch: Gritty Sinks Half-Court Shot in Surprise Appearance at Rutgers Game

Gritty's got game off the ice, too.

By Emily Caron
November 30, 2018

Flyers mascot Gritty made a surprise appearance at Rutgers Athletic Center on Friday night for Mascot night as the Scarlet Knights took on the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans.

During halftime at the game, Gritty sunk a monster half-court shot during a contest with the other mascots in attendance.

Gritty finished the flashy shot off with a nice split before leaving the court.

