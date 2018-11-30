Gritty's got game off the ice, too.
Flyers mascot Gritty made a surprise appearance at Rutgers Athletic Center on Friday night for Mascot night as the Scarlet Knights took on the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans.
During halftime at the game, Gritty sunk a monster half-court shot during a contest with the other mascots in attendance.
It's @GrittyNHL, from way downtown!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 1, 2018
You see this, @NHLonNBCSports? pic.twitter.com/19B9h3N9VP
Gritty finished the flashy shot off with a nice split before leaving the court.