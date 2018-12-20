Watch: Oregon Guard Sabrina Ionescu Breaks NCAA Triple-Double Record

Ionescu's triple double against Air Force was her third of the season. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 20, 2018

Oregon junior guard Sabrina Ionescu set the record for most triple-doubles in NCAA history on Thursday and surpassed Kyle Collinsworth's mark of 12 in four seasons at BYU.

The 2018-19 Preseason All-American set the record against Air Force in Eugene, Ore. She notched her third triple-double of the season in the fourth quarter. The Ducks advanced to 10–1 on the season with a win over Air Force. She finished with 17 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

Ionescu has crafted quite the impressive resume in three seasons with the Ducks. She was named ESPNW Freshman of the Year in 2016-17 and won Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2017-18. Ionescu holds Oregon's single-game assist record with 17 dimes against Long Beach State on Dec. 2. 

The Ducks face a tough slate in the Pac-12 this season. Cal and Utah are both undefeated at 9–0 as of Thursday night. Arizona, Colorado and USC are right with Oregon at 9–1. Stanford will also compete for the conference title with their No. 8 ranking in the nation at 8–1. 

      Double Bogey (+2)