La Salle earned a free basket in its matchup against Towson on Saturday, when Tigers' freshman Solomon Uyaelunmo converted a two-handed jam into Towson's basket.

The young forward received an inbounds pass deep in Towson's backcourt, but turned back toward the rim instead of dribbling past his bench and into the frontcourt. The Tigers' bench leaped to warn Uyaelunmo before he rose toward the tin, but it was too late. Uyaelunmo finished the dunk and gave La Salle a 15-12 lead in the first half.

Watch Uyaelunmo's mistake below:

Uyaelunmo's error cost Towson as La Salle claimed its second victory of the season in a 57-51 win. Towson is now 4–8 in 2018-19, facing UMass on Jan. 5.