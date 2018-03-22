How do Syracuse and Duke stack up against each other all-time?
Syracuse and Duke will meet in the Sweet 16 round of the 2018 NCAA tournament at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday. The game will pit legendary coaches Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyewski head-to-head.
Duke and Syracuse first met in the Elite Eight of the 1966 NCAA tournament with the Blue Devils prevailing 91–81. The two teams have played against each other more often in recent years since Syracuse moved to the ACC.
Duke leads the all-time head-to-head series 6–5 in their 11 contests.
Friday's game is slated to tip-off at 9:37 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.
Below is a rundown of all the Syracuse and Duke results, according to OrangeHoops.org
March 12, 1966 – Duke 81, Syracuse 91
December 28, 1971 – Syracuse 74, Duke 72
December 6, 1989 – Syracuse 78, Duke 76
March 20, 1998 – Duke 80, Syracuse 67
February 1, 2014 – Syracuse 91, Duke 89
February 22, 2014 – Duke 66, Syracuse 60
Feb. 14, 2015 – Duke 80, Syracuse 72
Feb. 28, 2015 – Duke 73, Syracuse 54
Jan. 18, 2016 – Syracuse 64, Duke 62
Feb. 22, 2017 – Syracuse 78, Duke 75
February 24, 2018 – Duke 60, Syracuse 44
Coach K heads the all-time head-to-head against Boeheim 5–4.