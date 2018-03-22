Syracuse and Duke will meet in the Sweet 16 round of the 2018 NCAA tournament at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday. The game will pit legendary coaches Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyewski head-to-head.

Duke and Syracuse first met in the Elite Eight of the 1966 NCAA tournament with the Blue Devils prevailing 91–81. The two teams have played against each other more often in recent years since Syracuse moved to the ACC.

Duke leads the all-time head-to-head series 6–5 in their 11 contests.

Friday's game is slated to tip-off at 9:37 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.

Below is a rundown of all the Syracuse and Duke results, according to OrangeHoops.org

March 12, 1966 – Duke 81, Syracuse 91

December 28, 1971 – Syracuse 74, Duke 72

December 6, 1989 – Syracuse 78, Duke 76

March 20, 1998 – Duke 80, Syracuse 67

February 1, 2014 – Syracuse 91, Duke 89

February 22, 2014 – Duke 66, Syracuse 60

Feb. 14, 2015 – Duke 80, Syracuse 72

Feb. 28, 2015 – Duke 73, Syracuse 54

Jan. 18, 2016 – Syracuse 64, Duke 62

Feb. 22, 2017 – Syracuse 78, Duke 75

February 24, 2018 – Duke 60, Syracuse 44

Coach K heads the all-time head-to-head against Boeheim 5–4.