When Does March Madness Start?

When does the 2018 NCAA Tournament start?

By Chris Chavez
February 26, 2018

The 2018 NCAA Division I College Basketball Tournament is nearing. The 68 teams participating in March Madness will be announced on Selection Sunday on March 11. 

The tournament will officially begin with First Four play on March 13 and 14 in Dayton. The first and second rounds of the tournament will be played in Pittsburgh, Wichita, Dallas, Boise, Charlotte, Detroit, Nashville and San Diego on March 15-18.

Regional play will take place March 22-25 in Omaha (Midwest), Los Angeles (West), Atlanta (South) and Boston (East).

The Final Four will be held in San Antonio on March 31 and April 2.

The tournament is quickly approaching so get ready to print your brackets! 

