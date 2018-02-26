Every year, Selection Sunday marks the beginning of March Madness. NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee officially announces who the 68 teams are that have qualified for the tournament.

The process to determine the field of teams is broken up into three parts. First 36 of the best at-large teams are identified. Secondly, the field of 68 teams is seeded. The final step is placing the teams into the championship bracket. All

This year's Selection Sunday will be held on March 11 at 6 p.m. ET.

The show will be televised on TBS, which is also the home of the Final Four on March 31 and the championship game on April 2. Most of the other games will be spread across CBS, TBS, TNT, or TruTV.