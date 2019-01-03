Miami forward Dewan Hernandez, formely Dewan Huell, has been denied his appeal for eligibility, according to his attorney Jason Setchen.

"Words cannot express my level of frustration and disgust in today's decision by the @ncaa in Dewan Hernandez's eligibility matter," Setchen wrote on Twitter.

Words cannot express my level of frustration and disgust in today’s decision by the @ncaa in Dewan Hernandez’s eligibility matter. The arbitrary manner in which they dispense punishment in certain cases is abhorrent and completely unfair. #ncaa #canes #miami #theu #sportslaw — Jason Setchen (@AthleteDefender) January 3, 2019

"The NCAA determined that [Hernandez] and Christian Dawkins had a contract—without sufficient support in the record to substantiate that finding," Setchen told Stadium.

The ruling found that Hernandez had entered into an agreement with Christian Dawkins, who was one of three defendants found guilty of fraud in October's college basketball corruption trial. Although Hernandez had not entered into a written agreement with Dawkins, a verbal agreement was reportedly made, per ESPN.

Miami had held Hernandez out of competition since the start of the season, but head coach Jim Larranaga had given the junior forward playing time with his starters during practice as he waited on an official decision to get him acclimated with his teammates in case his appeal was granted.

Hernandez averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds as a sophomore last season and started all 32 games. He declared for the NBA draft in April but later decided to return for his junior season.

The 6'10" Miami native legally changed his last name in the fall of 2018 to honor his mother, Christina Hernandez.