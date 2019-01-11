The family of Alabama high school women's basketball player Maori Davenport sued the Alabama High School Athletic Association and its director Steve Savarese after having her eligibility taken away after depositing a check from USA Basketball.

The suit was filed in Pike County Circuit Court in Alabama on Thursday.

Davenport, a senior at Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama participated with USA Basketball in the FIBA Under-18 Women’s Americas Championship last summer and helped the United States earn a gold medal.

As a result, USA Basketball sent her stipend check for the amount of $857.20, which was to cover expenses.

The check was deposited, but Davenport's family found out in November it could cause an issue with her eligibility and sent the money back.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association still ruled her ineligible, prompting swift response from the public, including ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas. The AHSAA has said the moment that Davenport cashed the check, it violated the state's amateurism rules.

"Neither USA Basketball, the student’s parents, the student’s coach, nor CHHS administration reported the student had received the check until three months later, (specifically 91 days),” said AHSAA central board of control president Johnny Hardin, in their justification of ruling Davenport ineligible.

An appeal of the ruling has been rejected twice.

Davenport is rated as the No. 15 high school women's basketball player in the nation and is a Rutgers commit.