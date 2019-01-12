NC State point guard Markell Johnson took a hard fall on Saturday, landing directly on his tailbone after a high flying block attempt with 9:45 left in first half of the Wolfpack's game against Pitt.

Johnson was carried off the court without putting weight on either leg after the brutal fall.

Johnson added one rebound and three assists for NC State before exiting the game after his injury in the first.

He returned to the bench during the second half but was "not moving well," per Luke DeCock of the News & Observer. Johnson is not expected to return, but has not officially been ruled out.

The junior guard from Cleveland, Ohio is the second-leading scorer for the Wolfpack this season, posting 12.3 points and 4.2 assists per game.

NC State was without two starters in the second half of Saturday's ACC clash, missing Johnson and senior forward Wyatt Walker, who called for a flagrant foul shortly after Johnson exited and was ejected from the game.