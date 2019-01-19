Watch: Virginia Cans Buzzer-Beating Jumper for Crazy Cover vs. Duke

Duke led Virginia by eight points with 44 seconds remaining. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 19, 2019

Duke bettors likely felt comfortable with the Blue Devils up eight points with 44 seconds to play against Virginia on Saturday. But a buzzer-beating jumper from Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter ended the battle at Cameron Indoor Stadium with Duke up 72-70, just shy of the 3.5-point spread.

The Blue Devils still secured the victory to hand Virginia its first loss of the season. But Hunter's shot handed those who had Duke -3.5 a brutal loss.

Virginia improved to 14–3 against the spread this season with Saturday's loss. Duke is just 10–7 against the spread despite sitting 15–2 on the season. 

The two teams will square off once more in the regular season. Duke will head north to face Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. on Feb. 9. 

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message