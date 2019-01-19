Duke bettors likely felt comfortable with the Blue Devils up eight points with 44 seconds to play against Virginia on Saturday. But a buzzer-beating jumper from Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter ended the battle at Cameron Indoor Stadium with Duke up 72-70, just shy of the 3.5-point spread.

The Blue Devils still secured the victory to hand Virginia its first loss of the season. But Hunter's shot handed those who had Duke -3.5 a brutal loss.

To all that had Duke -3.5....yikes pic.twitter.com/CWT0iyfW34 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 20, 2019

Virginia improved to 14–3 against the spread this season with Saturday's loss. Duke is just 10–7 against the spread despite sitting 15–2 on the season.

The two teams will square off once more in the regular season. Duke will head north to face Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. on Feb. 9.