N.C. State lost three of its last five games prior to Saturday's victory.
N.C. State sophomore Braxton Beverly capped an 8-0 Wolfpack run in the final 20 seconds against Clemson on Saturday, canning a game-winning three as time expired at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
The Wolfpack trailed Clemson 67-61 with 26 seconds remaining. But a three-point play from Markell Johnson cut the Tigers' lead to three, followed by a pair of free throws from Beverly with nine seconds remaining. A missed free throw from Clemson with seven left remaining set the stage for Beverly's game-winner in the 69-67 victory.
N.C. State advanced to 16–4, 4–3 ACC with Saturday's victory. Clemson is 11–8, 1–5 ACC.