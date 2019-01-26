Watch: N.C. State Sophomore Braxton Beverly Drains Buzzer-Beater Three vs. Clemson

N.C. State lost three of its last five games prior to Saturday's victory. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 26, 2019

N.C. State sophomore Braxton Beverly capped an 8-0 Wolfpack run in the final 20 seconds against Clemson on Saturday, canning a game-winning three as time expired at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack trailed Clemson 67-61 with 26 seconds remaining. But a three-point play from Markell Johnson cut the Tigers' lead to three, followed by a pair of free throws from Beverly with nine seconds remaining. A missed free throw from Clemson with seven left remaining set the stage for Beverly's game-winner in the 69-67 victory.

N.C. State advanced to 16–4, 4–3 ACC with Saturday's victory. Clemson is 11–8, 1–5 ACC. 

