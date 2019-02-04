Watch: Iowa State Bettors Potentially Robbed on Controversial Finish

Oklahoma's three after the final buzzer gave Iowa State a 75-74 victory

By Michael Shapiro
February 04, 2019

Oklahoma guard Jamal Bieniemy's three-pointer at the buzzer against Iowa State didn't affect the final outcome in the Cyclones' 75-74 victory on Monday night, but his triple did lead to one of the worst bad beats of the college basketball season.

The game-ending three cost Iowa State bettors (line closed in several sportsbooks at -3), and also vaulted the final score over the pregame total of 146.5. Yet Bieniemy's three didn't come without significant controversy.

Video and photo evidence of the buzzer-beater show the ball still in Bieniemy's hand as the backboard lit up. However, ESPN's clock still shows 0.2 seconds remaining in the photo. The play was not reviewed as it did not impact the final outcome. The potential blown call led to celebration for Sooners bettors, and understandable fury for those who bet on the Cyclones. 

The Cyclones are now 13–8–2 against the spread this season, while the Sooners are an impressive 16–5–2.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message