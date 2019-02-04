Oklahoma guard Jamal Bieniemy's three-pointer at the buzzer against Iowa State didn't affect the final outcome in the Cyclones' 75-74 victory on Monday night, but his triple did lead to one of the worst bad beats of the college basketball season.

The game-ending three cost Iowa State bettors (line closed in several sportsbooks at -3), and also vaulted the final score over the pregame total of 146.5. Yet Bieniemy's three didn't come without significant controversy.

Video and photo evidence of the buzzer-beater show the ball still in Bieniemy's hand as the backboard lit up. However, ESPN's clock still shows 0.2 seconds remaining in the photo. The play was not reviewed as it did not impact the final outcome. The potential blown call led to celebration for Sooners bettors, and understandable fury for those who bet on the Cyclones.

Iowa State -2.5 and Under 146.5 bettors we’re here for you💔

Worst #badbeat of all time he didn’t even get the shot off in time!

The Cyclones are now 13–8–2 against the spread this season, while the Sooners are an impressive 16–5–2.