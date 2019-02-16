ESPN's College GameDay traveling pregame show was on site at Rupp Arena on Saturday ahead of Saturday night's SEC clash between No. 5 Kentucky and No. 1 Tennessee.

As per GameDay tradition, one Kentucky fan was selected to try and make the show's StateFarm half court shot for a chance at $19,000.

With just four seconds remaining, the student sunk the shot and was swarmed by the Wildcats team as he yelled, "Let's f-----g go," repeatedly on live national television.

This video contains strong language.

The student's success marks the second-straight week that the shot has been hit after a Virginia student hit the show's staple in Charlottesville before the team took on Duke.

Kentucky (20–4) and Tennessee (23–1) will tip off at 8 p.m. ET from Lexington.