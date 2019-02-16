Watch: Kentucky Student Hits Half Court Shot on GameDay, Goes Crazy

The student celebrated with the Kentucky team–and a handful of f-bombs on live television.

By Emily Caron
February 16, 2019

ESPN's College GameDay traveling pregame show was on site at Rupp Arena on Saturday ahead of Saturday night's SEC clash between No. 5 Kentucky and No. 1 Tennessee.

As per GameDay tradition, one Kentucky fan was selected to try and make the show's StateFarm half court shot for a chance at $19,000. 

With just four seconds remaining, the student sunk the shot and was swarmed by the Wildcats team as he yelled, "Let's f-----g go," repeatedly on live national television.

This video contains strong language.

The student's success marks the second-straight week that the shot has been hit after a Virginia student hit the show's staple in Charlottesville before the team took on Duke.

Kentucky (20–4) and Tennessee (23–1) will tip off at 8 p.m. ET from Lexington.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message