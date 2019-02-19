Georgia Coach Joni Taylor Gives Birth Less Than 12 hours After Victory Over Mississippi

Joshua L. Jones/AP Images

Georgia coach Joni Taylor has given birth to a girl less than 12 hours after leading the Lady Bulldogs to a victory.

By Associated Press
February 19, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Joni Taylor has given birth to a girl less than 12 hours after leading the Lady Bulldogs to a victory.

The Bulldogs said in a release Tuesday that Taylor is resting comfortably with her second child, Drew Simone Taylor. Her husband Drew and their older daughter Jacie welcomed Drew at 7:29 a.m. on Tuesday.

Taylor thanked "everyone in the Georgia community for your prayers and encouragement during this happy season of our lives" in a statement. "I am thrilled that Drew will be surrounded by so many special people, and that she will be a part of the Bulldog family."

Taylor led Georgia to a 78-56 win over Mississippi on Monday night. There are no immediate plans for when she will return to the team. Associate head coach Karen Lange is overseeing the Lady Bulldogs (15-10) in her absence.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message