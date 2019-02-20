Georgia suffered a 68–67 loss to Mississippi State Wednesday night with the help of an unhappy fan in the stands.

The game was tied 67-67 with 0.5 seconds left when Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon was awarded two free throws after being fouled by Jordan Harris.

Weatherspoon missed the first free throw before referees called a technical foul on Georgia after a fan threw a stuffed animal onto the floor.

Mississippi State beat Georgia thanks to a late-game technical assessed to UGA for a fan throwing a stuffed animal on the court pic.twitter.com/cmCnOaP9g1 — Highlights on Loop (@LoopedReplay) February 21, 2019

Weatherspoon successfully made that attempt before missing the third, giving his team the win.

The Bulldogs are now 19–7 on the season, while Georgia fell to 10–16.