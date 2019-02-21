Duke Remains National Title Betting Favorites Despite Zion WIlliamson Injury

Zion Williamson's knee injury cost the Blue Devils their first game against North Carolina, but Duke may still cut down the nets in Minneapolis.

By Scooby Axson
February 21, 2019

Duke remains the favorite to win the national championship according to the sportsbooks in Las Vegas, even after superstar Zion Williamson went down with a knee injury in Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.

The Blue Devils are posted as a +250 favorite from +200 before Williamson's injury, according to the sportsbook at Caesars Palace.

William Hill also has Duke at +200, while Gonzaga is at +650, with Virginia (+800) Kentucky and Michigan State (+900) round out the favorites at Hill's sportsbook.

Gonzaga is +500, and Virginia and Kentucky went from +800 to +700 at Caesars Palace.

Williamson is projected to be a top pick in the NBA draft and his playing status moving forward is unknown. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called the injury a "mild knee sprain."

The Blue Devils (23–3) have five regular season games left and conclude the season in Chapel Hill against North Carolina on March 9.

