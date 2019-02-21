Duke remains the favorite to win the national championship according to the sportsbooks in Las Vegas, even after superstar Zion Williamson went down with a knee injury in Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.

The Blue Devils are posted as a +250 favorite from +200 before Williamson's injury, according to the sportsbook at Caesars Palace.

William Hill also has Duke at +200, while Gonzaga is at +650, with Virginia (+800) Kentucky and Michigan State (+900) round out the favorites at Hill's sportsbook.

Gonzaga is +500, and Virginia and Kentucky went from +800 to +700 at Caesars Palace.

Williamson is projected to be a top pick in the NBA draft and his playing status moving forward is unknown. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called the injury a "mild knee sprain."

The Blue Devils (23–3) have five regular season games left and conclude the season in Chapel Hill against North Carolina on March 9.