Watch: An Emotional Gus Johnson Gives a Heartfelt Tribute to the Late Son of His Stat Spotter

FSI Broadcast

Johnson's spotter, Jeff Chapman, was absent from Wednesday's game at Georgetown.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 21, 2019

During Wednesday night's game between Georgetown and Villanova, an emotional Gus Johnson paid a heartfelt tribute to his stat spotter's late son, who died last week in a car accident.

The FS1 broadcast cut to Johnson and an empty chair where Jeff Chapman would usually sit, providing context and stats in Johnson's ear as the game progressed. Chapman has been by Johnson's side for ten years.

Chapman's son, Jeffery "Bo" Chapman, was on life support before he died.

“Folks we come to you with heavy hearts today," Johnson said on air. "This is the chair of my stat guy, Jeff Chapman, who’s been with me for about ten years. Last week his son Bo was driving, and he got in a bad crash. He was on life support for a few days, and they eventually had to take him off life support. Bo worked with us, on our football crews and basketball crews. Good dude. Had a nice hoop game, could post, could shoot the jumper. And this chair is going to be empty until Jeff comes back.”

Chapman's son was 36 years old.

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message