Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach has reportedly been suspended for an unspecified violation of team rules, according to 247Sports. Roach will miss the Longhorns' game at Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Houston, Texas native is the Longhorns' leading scorer, averaging a team-best 15.0 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

It marks the 6'4" guard's third suspension during his time with the Longhorns. Roach missed two scrimmages and the season-opener due to a violation of team rules, as well as the season-opener in 2017-18 as punishment for a separate violation of team rules. 247Sports reports that his most recent suspension is related to his previous violations.

Per the report, there is no timetable for his return at this point.

Roach is leading Texas's team at 31.2 minutes per game and is shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Longhorns have won three of their last four games after a 69–57 win over Oklahoma State. Texas sits at 15–11, 7–6 Big 12 on the season going into Saturday's rivalry game.