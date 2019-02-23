Syracuse vs. Duke Breaks NCAA On-Campus Attendance Record With Crowd of 35,642

No. 1 Duke vs. Syracuse at the Carrier Dome broke the record for attendance at an on-campus basketball game with a crowd of 35,642.

By Tristan Jung
February 23, 2019

Saturday's Duke-Syracuse broke the record for attendance at an on-campus college basketball game.

The Carrier Dome was sold out Saturday night with a crowd of 35,642 on hand to watch R.J. Barrett and the No. 1 Blue Devils take on the Orange, the program announced. The previous record of 35,446, also set at the Carrier Dome, had been capped since 2014.

The Carrier Dome, the largest on-campus venue in the country, added eight new courtside seats in the offseason in an effort to try to break the record by "at least eight," Syracuse vice president Pete Sala previously said. Syracuse is also hoping to set a record at the women's basketball game on Monday.

Some fans sat as far as a half-mile away from the court in the southeast corner of the arena to help increase attendance.

Some notable guests attended the record-setting game, including ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Although the Orange are unranked, they defeated Duke in overtime earlier this season and should be a stern test.

