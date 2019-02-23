Saturday's Duke-Syracuse broke the record for attendance at an on-campus college basketball game.

The Carrier Dome was sold out Saturday night with a crowd of 35,642 on hand to watch R.J. Barrett and the No. 1 Blue Devils take on the Orange, the program announced. The previous record of 35,446, also set at the Carrier Dome, had been capped since 2014.

The Carrier Dome, the largest on-campus venue in the country, added eight new courtside seats in the offseason in an effort to try to break the record by "at least eight," Syracuse vice president Pete Sala previously said. Syracuse is also hoping to set a record at the women's basketball game on Monday.

Some fans sat as far as a half-mile away from the court in the southeast corner of the arena to help increase attendance.

We're going to set a CBB attendance record by putting people a half mile away and letting them watch on their phone! pic.twitter.com/jV4dx93N6I — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 23, 2019

Some notable guests attended the record-setting game, including ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Multiple stars in the crowd for tonight's game: Rob Gronkowski and Stephen A. Smith are both in attendance @CitrusTVSports — Zach Lang (@z_lang13) February 23, 2019

Although the Orange are unranked, they defeated Duke in overtime earlier this season and should be a stern test.