Source: Washington State Fires Head Coach Ernie Kent After Five Seasons

The Cougars finished the season with an 11–21 record.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 14, 2019

The Washington State Cougars have fired head coach Ernie Kent, Sports Illustrated's Jon Rothstein reported on Thursday.

The move comes just one day after the Cougars suffered an embarrassing 84–51 defeat to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament opener. Washington State lost six straight outings to end the season with a record of 11–21. 

During his first season in Pullman, Kent's Cougars finished 13–18 and 7–11 in the conference. Washington State finished eighth in the league standings that season but never finished higher than 10th over the last four campaigns. 

Kent had three years left on a contract that paid him an annual salary of $1.4 million. The Cougars will have to pay Kent $4.2 million through 2022.

In his five seasons at Washington State, Kent was 58–98 overall and recorded losing seasons in all five years. Kent has a career coaching record of 383–351.

