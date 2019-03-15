Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Five-star recruit Keion Brooks has committed to Kentucky, announcing his decision at St. Paul Lutheran School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Friday.

Brooks's announcement was streamed by CBS Sports HQ on Twitter during the Wildcats' matchup against Alabama in the SEC tournament.

The 185-pound, 6'7" forward is ranked as the No. 23 prospect in the nation by 247 Sports. Brooks transferred to La Lumiere ahead of his senior season and received additional offers from Indiana, Michigan State, North Carolina and Florida State. The Fort Wayne native recently made an unofficial visit to Kentucky on Feb. 16 for the Wildcats' game against Tennessee at Rupp Arena.

Brooks joins an already loaded 2019 Kentucky recruiting class, which includes five-star forward Kahlil Whitney, five-star guard Tyrese Maxey and four-star wingman Dontaie Allen.