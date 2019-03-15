Five-Star Recruit Keion Brooks Commits to Kentucky

Keion Brooks joins an already loaded 2019 Kentucky recruiting class. 

By Jenna West
March 15, 2019

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Five-star recruit Keion Brooks has committed to Kentucky, announcing his decision at St. Paul Lutheran School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Friday.

Brooks's announcement was streamed by CBS Sports HQ on Twitter during the Wildcats' matchup against Alabama in the SEC tournament.

The 185-pound, 6'7" forward is ranked as the No. 23 prospect in the nation by 247 Sports. Brooks transferred to La Lumiere ahead of his senior season and received additional offers from Indiana, Michigan State, North Carolina and Florida State. The Fort Wayne native recently made an unofficial visit to Kentucky on Feb. 16 for the Wildcats' game against Tennessee at Rupp Arena.

Brooks joins an already loaded 2019 Kentucky recruiting class, which includes five-star forward Kahlil Whitney, five-star guard Tyrese Maxey and four-star wingman Dontaie Allen.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message