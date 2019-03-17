Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

March Madness is quickly approaching, but before teams can put on their dancing shoes they must first find out if they've made into the NCAA Tournament.

The bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday on March 17 in a one-hour broadcast on CBS with host Greg Gumbel.

CBS' Selection Show will go with its traditional format of revealing the bracket by region. It deviated from the tradition last year by sharing the automatic bids in alphabetical order and then the 36 at-large teams in alphabetical order. Game matchups were then announced by region to fill in the bracket.

By returning to the previous long-standing format, everyone will get to see the bracket faster. However, it makes bubble teams wait longer in suspense to find out if they're in the tournament.

The one-hour show on Sunday will also include analysis, interviews and reactions from teams after they find out they're headed to March Madness. All of the action starts at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.