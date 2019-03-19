Campbell's Chris Clemons Becomes College Basketball's First 30 PPG Scorer in 22 Years

Campbell senior put up 32 points on Tuesday night to become the the first college basketball player since 1997 to average 30 poins in a season.

By Jenna West
March 19, 2019

Campbell senior guard Chris Clemons scored 32 points against UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night to become the first player since 1997 to average north of 30 points in a season.

Clemons finishes his season with a record of 30.09 points after Campbell's 84–69 loss to UNC Greensboro in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday. He becomes the first player to do so since Charles Jones posted 30.1 points per game at Long Island University Brooklyn in the 1996-97 season.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo profiled the 5'9" Clemons and his possibility of having a historic 30 ppg season back in January.

Central Michigan's Marcus Keene came close to hitting the record in 2016-17 when he averaged 29.97 points.

Clemons also ends his time at Campbell with 3,225 career points to pass La Salle's Lionel Simmons (3,217) as the third all-time scorer in NCAA Division I history.

Portland State's Freeman Williams sits second on the list with 3,249 points, and he averaged over 30 points per game in his final three seasons. The guard put up a career-high 38.8 points per game as a junior in the 1976-77 season.

Pete Maravich holds the all-time record with 3,667 points during his three years playing on the varsity team at LSU. Pistol Pete averaged over 40 points per game, with his highest total (44.5) coming in his final season in 1969-70.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message