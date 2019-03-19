Campbell senior guard Chris Clemons scored 32 points against UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night to become the first player since 1997 to average north of 30 points in a season.

Clemons finishes his season with a record of 30.09 points after Campbell's 84–69 loss to UNC Greensboro in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday. He becomes the first player to do so since Charles Jones posted 30.1 points per game at Long Island University Brooklyn in the 1996-97 season.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo profiled the 5'9" Clemons and his possibility of having a historic 30 ppg season back in January.

Central Michigan's Marcus Keene came close to hitting the record in 2016-17 when he averaged 29.97 points.

Clemons also ends his time at Campbell with 3,225 career points to pass La Salle's Lionel Simmons (3,217) as the third all-time scorer in NCAA Division I history.

Portland State's Freeman Williams sits second on the list with 3,249 points, and he averaged over 30 points per game in his final three seasons. The guard put up a career-high 38.8 points per game as a junior in the 1976-77 season.

Pete Maravich holds the all-time record with 3,667 points during his three years playing on the varsity team at LSU. Pistol Pete averaged over 40 points per game, with his highest total (44.5) coming in his final season in 1969-70.