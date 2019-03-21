Watch: Georgia State Head Coach Ron Hunter Directs Student Band Before Battle with Houston

Hunter went viral in the 2015 NCAA Tournament when he fell out of a courtside chair following a game-winning three from his son R.J.

By Michael Shapiro
March 21, 2019

Georgia State enters its first-round contest with Houston on Friday as 11.5-point underdogs at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. But Bulldogs' head coach Ron Hunter doesn't appear to be worried about his upcoming matchup with the Cougars. 

Hunter spent part of his teams' shootaround in Tulsa out of bounds below the baseline and directed the Georgia State band before he entered the Bulldogs' layup line. The nerves of March don't seem to apply to Hunter.

Thursday didn't mark Hunter's first viral moment with the Bulldogs. He tore his achilles celebrating Georgia State's Sun Belt championship in March 2015, then fell out of his courtside chair as his son R.J. Hunter canned a game-winning three to beat Baylor in the 2015 NCAA tournament. 

Hunter is 171–94 in eight seasons with the Bulldogs. Georgia State has reached the NCAA tournament in three of the last five years

