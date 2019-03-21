Georgia State enters its first-round contest with Houston on Friday as 11.5-point underdogs at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. But Bulldogs' head coach Ron Hunter doesn't appear to be worried about his upcoming matchup with the Cougars.

Hunter spent part of his teams' shootaround in Tulsa out of bounds below the baseline and directed the Georgia State band before he entered the Bulldogs' layup line. The nerves of March don't seem to apply to Hunter.

Ayyyy! @GeorgiaStateMBB coach Ron Hunter our here directing the band as his team goes through shootaround in Tulsa. At the end, he even went through the layup lines pretending he was going to dunk (D’Marcus Simonds swatted it into the stands)



Panthers are loose and confident! pic.twitter.com/NMLM6AGfH4 — Matt Craig (@MrMattCraig) March 21, 2019

Thursday didn't mark Hunter's first viral moment with the Bulldogs. He tore his achilles celebrating Georgia State's Sun Belt championship in March 2015, then fell out of his courtside chair as his son R.J. Hunter canned a game-winning three to beat Baylor in the 2015 NCAA tournament.

Ron Hunter, with a torn Achilles, falling off his chair as his son hits a game-winning 3. So, so perfect. https://t.co/MLiL3P7tLS — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2015

Hunter is 171–94 in eight seasons with the Bulldogs. Georgia State has reached the NCAA tournament in three of the last five years