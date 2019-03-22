The first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament has come to an end, with 32 teams moving one step closer to the title game in April.

No. 10 Minnesota was the first to clinch its spot in the Round of 32, taking down No. 7 Louisville 86–76 Thursday afternoon. No. 3 LSU survived a late surge from Yale to advance with a 79–74 win, and No. 5 Auburn barely escaped from No. 12 New Mexico to move on, winning 78–77. No. 2 Michigan State and No. 4 Florida State also advanced from the afternoon slate of games.

No. 12 Murray State upset No. 5 Marquette and No. 10 Florida outlasted No. 7 Nevada in the evening, while No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Kansas, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 1 Gonzaga and more made it to the round of 32.

Check out the full second round schedule below:

Saturday, March 23

Matchup: No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 3 LSU

Region: East

Time: 12:10 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 2 Kentucky

Region: Midwest

Time: After conclusion of Maryland vs. LSU

TV channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 2 Michigan

Region: West

Time: 5:15 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 4 Florida State

Region: West

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

Region: West

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 2 Michigan State

Region: East

Time: After conclusion of Florida vs. Michigan

TV channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 3 Purdue

Region: South

Time: After the conclusion of Murray State vs. Florida State

TV channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 4 Kansas

Region: Midwest

Time: After the conclusion of Baylor vs. Gonzaga

TV channel: TBS