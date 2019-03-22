NCAA Tournament Schedule: Second Round Times, TV Channels for March Madness

Find out the schedule for the second round of March Madness matchups.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 22, 2019

The first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament has come to an end, with 32 teams moving one step closer to the title game in April.

No. 10 Minnesota was the first to clinch its spot in the Round of 32, taking down No. 7 Louisville 86–76 Thursday afternoon. No. 3 LSU survived a late surge from Yale to advance with a 79–74 win, and No. 5 Auburn barely escaped from No. 12 New Mexico to move on, winning 78–77. No. 2 Michigan State and No. 4 Florida State also advanced from the afternoon slate of games.

No. 12 Murray State upset No. 5 Marquette and No. 10 Florida outlasted No. 7 Nevada in the evening, while No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Kansas, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 1 Gonzaga and more made it to the round of 32. 

Check out the full second round schedule below:

Saturday, March 23

Matchup: No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 3 LSU
Region: East
Time: 12:10 p.m.
TV channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 2 Kentucky
Region: Midwest
Time: After conclusion of Maryland vs. LSU
TV channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 2 Michigan
Region: West
Time: 5:15 p.m.
TV channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 4 Florida State
Region: West
Time: 6:10 p.m.
TV channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
Region: West
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 2 Michigan State
Region: East
Time: After conclusion of Florida vs. Michigan
TV channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 3 Purdue
Region: South
Time: After the conclusion of Murray State vs. Florida State
TV channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 4 Kansas
Region: Midwest
Time: After the conclusion of Baylor vs. Gonzaga
TV channel: TBS

College Basketball

