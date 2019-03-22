Syracuse junior guard Tyus Battle is leaving the Orange to enter the 2019 NBA draft, according to Syracuse.com.

It was expected that Battle would enter the draft after this season, which ended for Syracuse on Thursday after falling 78–69 to Baylor in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Battle scored 16 points with three assists and two rebounds in the loss.

The 6'6" guard has led the Orange in scoring the past two seasons, averaging 17.2 per game this season and 19.2 last year.

Battle removed his name from consideration for the NBA draft last year after receiving feedback that he would not likely be selected in the first round. He ranks No. 68 on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's 2019 NBA draft Big Board.