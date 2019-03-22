Report: Tyus Battle Leaving Syracuse to Enter 2019 NBA Draft

Syracuse's season ended on Thursday with a loss to Baylor in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

By Jenna West
March 22, 2019

Syracuse junior guard Tyus Battle is leaving the Orange to enter the 2019 NBA draft, according to Syracuse.com.

It was expected that Battle would enter the draft after this season, which ended for Syracuse on Thursday after falling 78–69 to Baylor in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Battle scored 16 points with three assists and two rebounds in the loss.

The 6'6" guard has led the Orange in scoring the past two seasons, averaging 17.2 per game this season and 19.2 last year.

Battle removed his name from consideration for the NBA draft last year after receiving feedback that he would not likely be selected in the first round. He ranks No. 68 on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's 2019 NBA draft Big Board.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message