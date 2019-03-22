Vanderbilt Fires Bryce Drew After 3 Seasons

Vanderbilt fires coach Bryce Drew after winless SEC campaign.

By Scooby Axson
March 22, 2019

Vanderbilt has fired men's basketball coach Bryce Drew after just three seasons at the helm, the school announced.

Stadium first reported the move on Friday morning.

Drew went 40-59 in his time at Vanderbilt, including 9–23 this past season. The Commodores went 0-18 in SEC play, becoming the first league member to go winless in conference play.

"Vanderbilt is committed to competing at the highest levels on and off the court. After careful consideration, we've decided to make a change to the leadership of our men's basketball program," Athletic Director Malcolm Turner said. "Bryce has represented Vanderbilt in exceptional fashion in his time here. I appreciate all of the contributions Bryce has made over the past three seasons to Vanderbilt, and we wish him all the best."

Vanderbilt hired Drew away from Valparaiso, where he was the head coach for five seasons. Vanderbilt reached the NCAA tournament during Drew's first season at the school, but fell to 12-20 during the 2017-18 season.

That campaign was the first in school history that the team had 20 or more losses.

Most of Vanderbilt's problems this season came on the offensive end, ranking last in the SEC in field goal percentage and next to last in assists, scoring offense and three-point field goal percentage.

The team missed freshman point guard Darius Garland, who had surgery for a meniscus injury in his left knee after being injured in November.

