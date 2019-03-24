How to Watch Washington vs. North Carolina: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Washington vs. North Carolina in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 24.

By Emily Caron
March 24, 2019

The Midwest region's No. 1 seed North Carolina will take on No. 9 Washington on Sunday, March 24 in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The Tar Heels secured a spot in the round of 32 with an 88–73 win over No. 16 seed Iona on Friday night. Senior guard Cameron Johnson led UNC with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Freshman Nassie Little followed with 19.

The Huskies earned a slot in the second round with a 78–61 victory over No. 8 Utah State. Forward Noah Dickerson led Washington with 20 points and 12 rebounds. 

How to watch: 

Time: 2:40 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.

