Duke Remains NCAA Tournament Title Favorites

Duke remains title favorite after close call in second round against UCF. 

By Scooby Axson
March 25, 2019

Never worry about busted brackets again! Sign up to play SI’s Realtime Bracket game. If your original pick is losing, you can switch it during live tournament games. Game leaderboards track original AND realtime picks.

Duke remains the favorite to cut down the nets in Minneapolis after receiving a scare in the second round from UCF.

The Blue Devils' 77–76 victory over UCF puts them in the Sweet 16 to take on conference foe Virginia Tech in the East Regional Semifinals.

It also makes them the favorite at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Duke is a 5/2 favorite, following by two other No. 1 seeds, Gonzaga and Virginia at 9/2. The fourth No. 1 seed, North Carolina comes in a 8/1.

The tournament field has the top three seeds in each round in the Sweet 16 for only the second time since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Michigan State (10/1), Kentucky (12/1), Michigan (16/1), Tennessee, Texas Tech, Purdue (20/1) are next on the odds board, followed by Auburn (30/1), Florida State 40/1, Virginia Tech, Houston (40/1) and LSU (60/1).

Oregon, the last double-digit seed remaining in the tournament is an 80/1 favorite.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message