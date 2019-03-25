Never worry about busted brackets again! Sign up to play SI’s Realtime Bracket game. If your original pick is losing, you can switch it during live tournament games. Game leaderboards track original AND realtime picks.

Duke remains the favorite to cut down the nets in Minneapolis after receiving a scare in the second round from UCF.

The Blue Devils' 77–76 victory over UCF puts them in the Sweet 16 to take on conference foe Virginia Tech in the East Regional Semifinals.

It also makes them the favorite at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Duke is a 5/2 favorite, following by two other No. 1 seeds, Gonzaga and Virginia at 9/2. The fourth No. 1 seed, North Carolina comes in a 8/1.

The tournament field has the top three seeds in each round in the Sweet 16 for only the second time since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Michigan State (10/1), Kentucky (12/1), Michigan (16/1), Tennessee, Texas Tech, Purdue (20/1) are next on the odds board, followed by Auburn (30/1), Florida State 40/1, Virginia Tech, Houston (40/1) and LSU (60/1).

Oregon, the last double-digit seed remaining in the tournament is an 80/1 favorite.