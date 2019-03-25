Avenatti was arrested on Monday on extortion, wire fraud and bank fraud charges.
Lawyer Michael Avenatti was arrested on federal charges of extortion, wire fraud and bank fraud on Monday after attempting to extort Nike for $20 million.
The attorney's office for the southern district of New York held a press conference shortly after Monday's arrest, providing of Avenatti's conspiracy plot.
Check out the full timeline of Avenatti's botched extortion plot below:
March 19:
Avenatti meets with Nike representatives threatens to hold a press conference the following day accusing Nike of involvement in the basketball bribery scandal unless Nike agrees to make multimillion-dollar payments to Avenatti under the guise of legal work.
March 20:
Avenatti: “I’m not f---ing around with this, and I’m not continuing to play games…And it’s worth more in exposure to me to just blow the lid on this thing. A few million dollars doesn’t move the needle for me…”
Avenatti: “And I’ll proceed with my press conference tomorrow and I’ll hang up with you now…and I’ll go take $10 billion off your client’s market cap. But I’m not f---ing around.”
March 21:
Avenatti tweeted concerns over college basketball's corruption scandal.
Something tells me that we have not reached the end of this scandal. It is likely far far broader than imagined...https://t.co/iPH2Q9yVY6— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 21, 2019
March 25:
Avenatti tweeted he was holding a press conference on Tuesday to "disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by [Nike] that we have uncovered." He was arrested shortly after Monday's tweet.