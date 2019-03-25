Timeline: Michael Avenatti's Alleged Extortion Attempt Against Nike That Led to His Arrest

Avenatti was arrested on Monday on extortion, wire fraud and bank fraud charges. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 25, 2019

Lawyer Michael Avenatti was arrested on federal charges of extortion, wire fraud and bank fraud on Monday after attempting to extort Nike for $20 million.

The attorney's office for the southern district of New York held a press conference shortly after Monday's arrest, providing of Avenatti's conspiracy plot. 

Check out the full timeline of Avenatti's botched extortion plot below: 

March 19:
Avenatti meets with Nike representatives threatens to hold a press conference the following day accusing Nike of involvement in the basketball bribery scandal unless Nike agrees to make multimillion-dollar payments to Avenatti under the guise of legal work.

March 20:
Avenatti: “I’m not f---ing around with this, and I’m not continuing to play games…And it’s worth more in exposure to me to just blow the lid on this thing. A few million dollars doesn’t move the needle for me…”

Avenatti: “And I’ll proceed with my press conference tomorrow and I’ll hang up with you now…and I’ll go take $10 billion off your client’s market cap. But I’m not f---ing around.”

March 21:

Avenatti tweeted concerns over college basketball's corruption scandal

March 25: 

Avenatti tweeted he was holding a press conference on Tuesday to "disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by [Nike] that we have uncovered." He was arrested shortly after Monday's tweet.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message