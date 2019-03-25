Lawyer Michael Avenatti was arrested on federal charges of extortion, wire fraud and bank fraud on Monday after attempting to extort Nike for $20 million.

The attorney's office for the southern district of New York held a press conference shortly after Monday's arrest, providing of Avenatti's conspiracy plot.

Check out the full timeline of Avenatti's botched extortion plot below:

March 19:

Avenatti meets with Nike representatives threatens to hold a press conference the following day accusing Nike of involvement in the basketball bribery scandal unless Nike agrees to make multimillion-dollar payments to Avenatti under the guise of legal work.

March 20:

Avenatti: “I’m not f---ing around with this, and I’m not continuing to play games…And it’s worth more in exposure to me to just blow the lid on this thing. A few million dollars doesn’t move the needle for me…”

Avenatti: “And I’ll proceed with my press conference tomorrow and I’ll hang up with you now…and I’ll go take $10 billion off your client’s market cap. But I’m not f---ing around.”

March 21:

Avenatti tweeted concerns over college basketball's corruption scandal.

Something tells me that we have not reached the end of this scandal. It is likely far far broader than imagined...https://t.co/iPH2Q9yVY6 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 21, 2019

March 25:

Avenatti tweeted he was holding a press conference on Tuesday to "disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by [Nike] that we have uncovered." He was arrested shortly after Monday's tweet.