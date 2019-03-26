University of San Francisco's Kyle Smith is expected to become the new head coach at Washington State, Sports Illustrated's Jon Rothstein reported on Tuesday.

According to Rothstein, the school expects to make an announcement soon barring any complications in finalizing a deal between the two sides. The Cougars were on the search for a new coach after firing Ernie Kent on March 14. The team went 13–18 under Kent's lead in 2018-19.

Smith posted a 101-82 record in six seasons with Columbia before taking over USF in March 2016. Under Smith, the Dons have won 20 games in three consecutive seasons for the first time in 37 years. USF narrowly missed the NIT this year, finishing 21-10 (9-7 WCC).

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who played for the Cougars from 2008 to 2011, vouched for Smith's hiring at Washington State.

"Kyle at USF is doing a great job,” Thompson told reporters last Thursday. “I recommend him for an interview. Every program he’s been at, he’s turned around. USF was really good this year, and they beat some [Pac-12] schools. I think he’d be a great candidate.”

Smith played basketball at New York's Hamilton College.