The University of Tennessee has fired Lady Vols coach Holly Warlick, director of athletics Phillip Fulmer announced on Wednesday.

Warlick played and coached for legendary coach Pat Summitt before succeeding her as head coach in 2012. During her seven-year tenure with the team, Warlick compiled a 172–67 overall record, guiding the Lady Vols to NCAA Tournament berths during each campaign.

Tennessee also claimed three SEC trophies with Warlick at the helm, winning regular-season championships in 2013 and 2015 and capturing the SEC Tournament title in 2014.

"Holly and I met this afternoon, and I informed her of the decision to change leadership within the program," Fulmer said. "Holly has dedicated most of her adult life to the University of Tennessee and the Lady Vols program. She loves Tennessee, and Tennessee needs to always love her back. She was front and center as this program developed into the model for women's intercollegiate excellence.

"While it certainly stings to make this decision, I am charged with doing what I believe is best for this storied program," Fulmer added. "It's important to all of us that Lady Vols basketball maintains its status among the elite."

The Lady Vols dipped to 19–13 this season and lost to UCLA in the first round of the NCAA tournament. It marked just the second time in school history that Tennessee exited in the first round. The team has also failed to make it past the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament in Warlick's last three seasons.

Warlick is a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame (2001), the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (2004), the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame (1994) and the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame (2002).

According to the release, Tennessee's national search for the next Lady Vols coach is currently underway.