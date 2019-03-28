Fans watching Michigan vs. Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night may have been wondering, what was the lowest scoring NCAA tournament game in history? The two defense-first teams combined for 40 points in the first half, but even after a slow start, they won't come close to the record.

The fewest points scored in any NCAA tournament game is 46, a record set in 1941 when Pittsburgh beat North Carolina 26–20. The fewest scored in March Madness in the shot-clock era (since 1986) is 75, set when Missouri State beat Wisconsin 43–32 in 1999.

The lowest-scoring first half in tournament history in the shot-clock era finished with a combined 33 points, when Indiana scored 13 and UCLA scored 20 in the first half of their 2007 tournament meeting; Missouri State (21) and Wisconsin (12) who also finished with 33 points in 1999.

The fewest combined points in a first half of a tournament game is 20, set by Pittsburgh and North Carolina on March 21, 1941 in the game that finished as the lowest scoring overall tournament game in history as well.