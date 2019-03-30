How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Texas Tech against Gonzaga in the 2019 NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 30.

By Scooby Axson
March 30, 2019

A contrast of two different styles will be on display Saturday when No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Texas Tech compete for a trip to the Final Four.

The West Region's top seed has had little trouble through their tournament run and reached the Elite Eight after a 72–58 over Florida State in the regional semis.

The Bulldogs, who have the nation's most efficient offense, will be looking for their second Final Four appearance in the last three years after making the national title game in 2017.

Texas Tech will bring their swarming defense to the Elite Eight. Their defensive prowess was on full display during a 63–44 throttling of Michigan. The Red Raiders held the Wolverines to 33% from the field and 1-of-19 from three-point range.

How to Watch:

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.

