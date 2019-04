We only have three games remaining of the college basketball season, but this Final Four slate should be an exciting one. Here are the opening lines for the two games, per Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Saturday, April 6 – 6:09 p.m. ET

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia (-5.5)

Saturday, April 6 – 8:49 p.m. ET

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State (-3)