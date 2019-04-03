North Carolina freshman Coby White announced Wednesday he has declared for the 2019 NBA draft. White is the projected No. 8 pick on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's NBA mock draft.

"This season has taught me so much and I wouldn't trade the opportunity to play at UNC with a group of guys that have truly become my brothers for anything," White wrote on Instagram. "These past 10 months have been the highlight of my basketball career and I've grown so much on and off the court."

He continued: "I've always had a dream of playing basketball in the NBA and with that being said, I've decided to enter the 2019 NBA draft. This year, this school, this experience has prepared me for the next phase of my basketball journey. Again, thank you! Carolina will forever be my home!"

"I just loved every minute of coaching Coby," coach Roy Williams said in a statement. "He committed to us prior to his junior year, so even though he played one season as a Tar Heel, we’ve known his family for a long time. It’s been an honor to have gotten to know them. His father told me he wanted his son to play for me, which is one of the neatest compliments I’ve ever been given. Coby not only played for our team and for himself, he played to make his father proud, and he certainly has accomplished that.”

The 6'5" point guard from Goldsboro, N.C. averaged 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Tar Heels on 42.2% shooting from the field through 28.5 minutes per game in 35 appearances. White shot 35.3% from three this season.

One of the best freshman to take the court this season, White led Carolina to a 29–7 season and a No. 1 seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament that ended in a Sweet 16 loss to No. 5 Auburn. White posted 15 points, four assists, three rebounds and two assists in his final game for Roy Williams.

White set the record for the most 30-plus point games by a freshman in UNC history and the most three-pointers made in a freshman season for the program en route to All-ACC Second Team honors.