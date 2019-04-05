The final weekend of March Madness has arrived. Only Saturday's Final Four round stands between two teams and a national championship game on Monday night in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

No. 1 Virginia emerged from the South region, No. 5 Auburn stunned Kansas, Carolina and Kentucky to claim the Midwest Region while No. 3 Texas Tech took the West and No. 2 Michigan State knocked Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils on to advance from the East.

Before all four teams take the floor on Saturday night in Minneapolis, we've got the night's schedule and predictions for each game to get you prepared.

Saturday, April 6

• 6:09 p.m.: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia (CBS)

Prediction: Both of these talented wins escaped Elite Eight scares with overtime wins, but the Cavaliers are better positioned to take another win this weekend. Virginia will force a fast-paced Auburn team to play their style of basketball–slow, methodological and deliberate. Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy will handle the backcourt and Tony Bennett's team is talented enough to match the Tigers' offensive output while withstanding a likely outpouring of threes, like they did against Purdue.

• 8:49 p.m.: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State (CBS)

Prediction: Texas Tech has taken down one of the country's best defensive teams (Michigan) and one of the best offensive contenders (Gonzaga) but they haven't faced a team as balanced–or as well coached–as Michigan State. The Spartans are playing their best basketball of the season right now and aren't ready to stop. Cassius Winston can seemingly will Michigan State to a win if he needs. It'll be a close game but I predict that the Red Raiders' run ends on Saturday.

All games can also be streamed with March Madness Live online on NCAA.com.

The winners will play on Monday, April 8 in the 2019 NCAA tournament championship game.