How to Watch UConn vs. Notre Dame: Watch Final Four Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch UConn vs. Notre Dame in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament on Friday, April 5.

By Jenna West
April 05, 2019

UConn and Notre Dame will face off in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament on Friday, April 5 in Tampa.

The Fighting Irish are looking to return to the national championship for a second year in a row. They won the title last year over Mississippi State with Arike Ogunbowalke's thrilling three-pointer in the game's final seconds.

Notre Dame and UConn met up in last year's Final Four, with the Irish winning 91–89 to advance to the championship. The Huskies took home the national title for four consecutive seasons from 2013-16, beating the Irish twice during that span.

The winner of Friday's game will face either Baylor or Oregon in the national championshp on Sunday, April 7.

How to Watch:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

