Texas Tech vs. Virginia History: All-Time Head-to-Head Results

It all comes down to the Cavaliers vs. Red Raiders on Monday.

By Chris Chavez
April 06, 2019

Virginia and Texas Tech will meet in the 2019 national championship game on Monday night. The two schools have never played each other head-to-head, according to records by Sports-Reference.com that date back to 1949-50 – when both schools were classifed as major schools.

Virginia reached the national championship with a 63–62 win over Auburn in the final four. The game was decided by three made free throws by Kyle Guy with .6 seconds remaining in the game. This year's national championship marks the first in school history. Virginia previously reached the Final Four in 1981 and 1984 but failed to make the championship game.

Texas Tech had never reached the Final Four before this year. They defeated Michigan State 61–51 to advance to the national championship. In 2018, the Red Raiders reached the Elite Eight before losing to the eventual champion Villanova Wildcats.

The championship game will be played at 9 p.m. on Monday and can be watched on CBS.

