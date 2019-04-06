The South's No. 1 seed Virginia and No. 5 Auburn from the Midwest Region will meet in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 6 in the Final Four of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The Cavaliers advanced to their first Final Four since 1984 with an 80–75 overtime win over Carsen Edwards and No. 3 Purdue in the Elite Eight last weekend. Virginia's backcourt duo of junior guards Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome combined for 49 points in the win.

Auburn advanced to the program's first Final Four in history with an overtime win of their own as they took down No. 2 Kentucky, 77–71. Junior guard Jared Harper dropped 26 points for the Tigers in the win, followed by 24 from senior shooting guard Bryce Brown.

How to watch:

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.