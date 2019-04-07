Texas Tech Looks to Earn Second National Title After 1993 Women's Team

Let's not forget about the 1993 Lady Raiders' national title.

By Chris Chavez
April 07, 2019

The Texas Tech men's basketball team will look to match the success of the 1993 women's team and add another national championship to its school history. The Red Raiders will play the Virginia Cavaliers for the title on Monday night.

Marsha Sharp and Sheryl Swoopes led the 1993 women to a 19-game winning streak en route to the national title. It marked the university's first NCAA team championship. They finished the season with a 31–3 record. Swoopes dropped 47 points in the national championship game to beat Ohio State, 84–32.

Watch highlights from the 1993 Lady Raiders below:

With a victory over Virginia, Texas Tech would become the first school in Texas to win a men's and women's basketball championship.

