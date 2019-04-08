Has Virginia Ever Won the National Championship in College Basketball?

The Cavaliers enter the National Championship having survived some close calls in previous rounds. 

By Caleb Friedman
April 08, 2019

Virginia has a chance to make history Monday in its NCAA Championship game when the Hoos meet Texas Tech. 

The Cavaliers are playing in their third Final Four and have never won a national championship in men’s basketball. 

Virginia made the Final Four in both 1981 and 1984, but lost in the national semifinal round both times under head coach Terry Holland. In 1981, the Cavaliers fell to a Dean Smith-led North Carolina team by 13. In 1984, they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and Houston by two points.

This season, Virginia has gotten to the national final as the No. 1 seed out of the south region. After back-to-back double-digit wins over Gardner-Webb and Oklahoma during the tournament’s first weekend, the Cavaliers escaped close contests against Oregon and Purdue to advance to the Final Four in Minneapolis. In its Final Four matchup with Auburn, Virginia scored six points in the game’s final 10 seconds to earn a spot in Monday’s championship game.

Monday's game will also be the first meeting between Virginia and Texas Tech.

