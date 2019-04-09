Virginia beat Texas Tech 85–77 on Sunday to earn its first NCAA national title, and the Cavaliers' community went into full celebration mode.
Virginia beat Texas Tech 85–77 in overtime on Sunday in Minneapolis to earn its first NCAA national title, and the Cavaliers' community went into full celebration mode.
The story was even sweeter for Virginia after the Hoos lost last year in the first round to No. 16 seed UMBC.
After three lead changes in the first four minutes of overtime, Virginia owned the final 60 seconds to earn the title. De'Andre Hunter had a career-high 27 points in the win.
Following the big victory, fans reacted in Minnesota and in Charlottesville.
.@UVAMensHoops fans are HYPE in Virginia! 👏👏👏#NationalChampionship | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/wyck9IJdEl— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 9, 2019
.@UVAMensHoops WIN THE 2019 #NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP#GoHoos | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/b5SIB4eMa2— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 9, 2019
Sheer unadulterated joy on the @UVA Lawn and all around Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/Rz7COD2zxK— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) April 9, 2019
Charlottesville was HYPED for @UVAMensHoops, the 2019 NATIONAL CHAMPS! 🎉 (via @AschoffESPN) pic.twitter.com/pBZyDPMSR5— ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2019
The scene in Charlottesville:— Post Sports (@PostSports) April 9, 2019
📷 Ricky Carioti and Ryan M. Kelly pic.twitter.com/zeKYS3ezix