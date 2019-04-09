Virginia beat Texas Tech 85–77 in overtime on Sunday in Minneapolis to earn its first NCAA national title, and the Cavaliers' community went into full celebration mode.

The story was even sweeter for Virginia after the Hoos lost last year in the first round to No. 16 seed UMBC.

After three lead changes in the first four minutes of overtime, Virginia owned the final 60 seconds to earn the title. De'Andre Hunter had a career-high 27 points in the win.

Following the big victory, fans reacted in Minnesota and in Charlottesville.

Sheer unadulterated joy on the @UVA Lawn and all around Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/Rz7COD2zxK — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) April 9, 2019

The scene in Charlottesville:



📷 Ricky Carioti and Ryan M. Kelly pic.twitter.com/zeKYS3ezix — Post Sports (@PostSports) April 9, 2019

Get Your Virginia Championship Gear Here!